Hungarian fortune-teller hones craft on occasion of super blue blood moon

Soltvadkert, Hungary, Feb 1 (efe-epa).- A Hungarian card and palm reader whose craft has passed down through generations was practicing his skills on the occasion of a rare lunar phenomenon, as seen in images released by epa on Thursday.

Zoltan 'Kalapos' Sztojka, who belongs to the Hungarian Roma community, was shown in photographs reading the fortune of a client at his home in the southern town of Soltvadkert, 125 kilometers (77.6 miles) south of the capital Budapest.

Seated at a table draped in a flowery cloth, the fortune teller used cards to reveal the fortune of Bence Karacsony, while in another shot he allegedly removed negative energies from Karacsony through his right palm.

Sztojka learned cartomancy and palmistry from his paternal great-grandmother and grandmother, and thus decided to continue the family tradition.

On Jan. 31, people around the world, mostly in Asia and the United States, had the chance to observe a rare lunar eclipse known as a super blue blood moon.

The occurrence saw the coming together of three elements: the moon’s perigee, or the point in its orbit at which it is nearest to Earth, coinciding with a full moon; the second full moon in the same month, which is known as a blue moon; and a total lunar eclipse, which happens when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, and is known as a blood moon.

The moon is often used as a symbol in fortune telling.