Knife therapy in Taiwan aims to preserve ancient Chinese traditions

Taipei, Apr 17 (efe-epa).- Angelina Hsiao spends her working life in a quiet room in central Taipei, where she pummels the backs, bottoms, heads and faces of her patients with blunt knives in an effort to relieve them of their pain, as documented by an epa photojournalist Tuesday.

In doing so, Hsiao aims to save an ancient Chinese therapy invented by Buddhist monks in China some 2,000 years ago.

"In ancient China, monks used knife therapy on themselves and on ordinary people. The therapy spread to Japan but nearly vanished in China. Thirty years ago, it was brought to Taiwan and began spreading," said Hsiao, who is the director of the Ancient Art of Knife Therapy Education Center.

She learned knife therapy from a Taiwan practitioner 30 years ago, and has been promoting it for 13 years.

Her center runs 36 therapy centers in Taiwan and 82 centers abroad, including China, Japan, Malaysia, India, France and Germany.

There are a dozen civic groups in Taiwan promoting knife therapy, using different methods and different types of knives. Some use the sharp edge of the knife, some use the blunt edge, and some use a cloth-covered knife.

Hsiao's center uses specially-made knives whose sharp edge has been blunted, so it does not hurt customers.

Before therapy starts, she coaches the patron to do warm-up exercise holding two wooden sticks to relax and reduce the chance of injury. She also rubs the client’s neck and shoulders with coconut oil and ginger essence, and tells the patron which nerve points will be kneaded by the knives.

She uses two knives to tackle the opposite energies of the human body: the Yin and the Yang.

Despite her assurances that knife therapy is safe, most people are scared of the knives: "we do not give first timers knife therapy. Those who receive knife therapy have been visiting us for a long time," she said.

To most Taiwanese people, knife therapy is a combination of acupuncture _ poking nerve point with needles _ and massage.

But Hsiao treats it as a holy and mysterious practice linked with religion and the invisible power.

At her center, five pairs of knives are placed next to five meteorites, covered by glass bowls.

"During therapy, knives absorb unclean stuff from customers. We place the knives next to meteorites to cleanse the knives," she said.

She also performs a ritual to seek God's permission to conduct knife therapy, and another ritual when she has finished.

She claims to have helped many patients recover, not only by hitting them with knives, but also by teaching them to become vegetarian, do charity work or think only good thoughts.

Her goal is to win the Taiwan government's approval to incorporate knife therapy as an alternative therapy into the healthcare programs of hospitals.