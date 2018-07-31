Knights crash together at heart-pounding UK jousting tournament

Hever (United Kingdom), Jul 31 (EFE).- It befell in the days of an extraordinarily hot summer in the United Kingdom that there was a competition of the Medieval and chivalric martial sport of jousting, and there was much rejoicing, as seen in a photo essay released Tuesday by epa.

Hever Castle, known for having been the childhood home of Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, hosted an event that would not have been out of place in an Arthurian text, as gleaming knights charged at each other from across a field and shattered their lances on shields, their horses kicking up huge storms of dust.

"What we want to do is bring medieval history to life," said Jeremy Richardson, owner the "Knights of Royal England" company, which stages jousting shows across Europe.

Richardson, who knows something of the art, said the tournaments were as historically accurate as possible, except what would traditionally be a three-day event was condensed into a family-friendly hour.

In the Late Middle Ages (1250-1500, approximately), jousting was adapted from the military use of lances in battle into a competitive sport practiced by knights eager to show off their skills and prove themselves the strongest and most valiant.

Out of those lost centuries rose the legend of the chivalrous knight, clad in heavy, shimmering armor, battling on the backs of a horse covered in colorful regalia, a quasi-mythical figure that has stayed alive through legends and stories.

Jousting, or tilting as it was known by then, died out in the 17th century, replaced by gentler equestrian sports, but a revival over the last decades has seen reenactments flourishing over the years, though they are much more theatrical and less likely to leave participants covered in blood.

But the sport is still not without its risks and Richardson has suffered broken shoulders and a punctured lung, injuries he described as just a "flesh wound."

His company uses Andalusian and Lusitanian horses, the same breed of horses that would have been used centuries ago and whose training and breeding methods have hardly changed in 800 years.

From a standing start, they can reach speeds of to 25 miles per hour in a single stride and come to a halt just as quickly.

Their thundering hooves and the crash of knights is to echo across Hever Castle for the rest of the summer, as the historic site hosts jousting tournaments until Aug. 29.

nh/jcm/hh