Advertisement
  • London Royal Academy piecing together universe Picasso created in, on paper

  • By Marta Perez-Cejuela

    London, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- An inexhaustible source of inspiration for exhibitions, the work of Pablo Picasso is returning to London via the Royal Academy of Arts, specifically the artistic universe the Spaniard created with - and on - paper.

    The "Picasso and Paper" exhibition, which was presented on Tuesday in London, will open its doors on Jan. 25 and run until April 13 providing a retrospective of the 80 years of the prolific artist's career marked by his constant pursuit of innovation and his efforts to integrate materials from the plastic arts with paper.

Advertisement
More
Advertisement