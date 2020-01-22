London Royal Academy piecing together universe Picasso created in, on paper

By Marta Perez-Cejuela

London, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- An inexhaustible source of inspiration for exhibitions, the work of Pablo Picasso is returning to London via the Royal Academy of Arts, specifically the artistic universe the Spaniard created with - and on - paper.

The "Picasso and Paper" exhibition, which was presented on Tuesday in London, will open its doors on Jan. 25 and run until April 13 providing a retrospective of the 80 years of the prolific artist's career marked by his constant pursuit of innovation and his efforts to integrate materials from the plastic arts with paper.