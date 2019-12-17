So ends "Star Wars" after 40 years, according to its makers

By Javier Romualdo

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (EFE).- Not every day does a story end that has gone on for more than 40 years as a global phenomenon delighting generations of moviegoers, but now the last "Star Wars" film is closing the saga that premiered in 1977. It is one of the most awaited films of the year, but above all it was a challenge for the cast that brought that whole world back to life.

What will the posthumous return of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia be like? Will Rey go to the dark side? Will fans be satisfied? Many questions can be asked about "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that the cast and its director, J.J. Abrams, answered in an interview with Efe in Los Angeles days before the Grand Premiere.