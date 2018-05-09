Training ships arrive in Chile during Sails Latin America 2018 regatta

Santiago, May 8 (efe-epa).- Naval training ships from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Mexico and Venezuela are already sailing into Chilean waters on the international nautical event dubbed Sails Latin America 2018, and next Friday will dock at the port of Punta Arenas.

According to a statement from the Chilean navy issued Tuesday, its head officer, Adm. Julio Leiva, welcomed to national waters this Monday the tall sailing ships taking part in the regatta that is part of this navy's bicentennial celebrations.

As the ships sailed along the Beagle Channel, Adm. Julio Leiva on the patrol boat Marinero Fuentealba wished them "good winds and good seas" during their stay in Chile.

Vessels in the international event weighed anchor in the Brazilian port of Rio de Janeiro and sailed to Punta del Este and Montevideo in Uruguay, then on to Buenos Aires and Ushuaia in Argentina.

On Friday the tall ships docked at the Chilean city of Punta Arenas at more than 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) south of Santiago, where they stayed four days.

Later they will dock at Talcahuano and remain in that port between May 23-26.

Their next ports of call will be Valparaiso, where they will remain between May 28-June 3, and the city of Antofagasta in northern Chile between June 8-11.

Taking part in the event are the training ships Libertad from Argentina, Cisne Branco from Brazil, Esmeralda from Chile, Juan Sebastian Elcano from Spain, Gloria from Colombia, Cuauhtemox from Mexico and Simon Bolivar frm Venezuela.

Sails Latin America went to sea for the first time in the year 2010 as part of the festivals of the independence bicentennial of Argentina and Chile.

Later, at the 25th Inter-American Naval Conference in the Mexican city of Cancun in 2012, it was decided to hold this regatta every four years.

The Argentine navy organized the nautical event in 2014, while Chile took over the task in 2018.