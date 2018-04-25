World War I Allies commemorate 100th anniversary of victory in France battle

Paris, Apr 25 (efe-epa).- The prime ministers of France and Australia, along with the United Kingdom's crown prince, on Wednesday paid tribute to those fallen in a World War I battle in northern France on its 100th anniversary.

Edouard Philippe, Malcolm Turnbull and Charles, Prince of Wales, stood at the site of the Second Battle of Villers-Bretonneux _ located 125 kilometers (78 miles) to the north of Paris _ which took place on the night of Apr. 24-25, 1918.

According to local newspaper Le Courrier Picard, some 8,000 people attended the dawn service, which lasted for almost three hours and was punctuated by intermittent rain that prompted the widespread use of plastic raincoats.

In his speech, Philippe honored the 313,000 Australian troops who fought in the European theater during WWI, underscoring how one out of six soldiers died very far away from their homes.

The ceremony coincided with the national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand, known as "Anzac Day."

Turnbull remarked on the relationship between France and Australia, saying "we are brothers in arms."

Prince Charles, meanwhile, highlighted the "costly sacrifice" made by Australian soldiers, who he said were neither professional nor forced to fight in the war.

"They were not conscripted but were volunteers from all walks of life, in uniform until the war ended or until death or wounds claimed them," he said.

The battle, which some historians see as an important turning point in the conflict, put an end to the German Empire's spring offensive once Australia's 13th, 14th and 15th brigades joined forces with British soldiers in a counter-offensive that managed to recapture Villers-Bretonneux from the Germans.

Approximately 15,000 Allied troops perished in the battle.