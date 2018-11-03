High-wheel cycling commemorates old riding club in the Czech Republic

Prague, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- Participants dressed like cyclists of a bygone era took to the road riding ancient bicycles in Prague on Saturday in commemoration of a club that was founded 138 years ago, as recorded by an epa photojournalist.

Wearing tweed jackets, long woolly socks and headgear that looked more like cloth caps than riding helmets, those taking part rode "Penny-Farthing" high wheel cycles for the traditional "Prague Mile" race.

Hundreds of people gathered for the occasion during which fans of antique vehicles with a large front wheel and a smaller rear one showed off their riding dexterity at Letna Park in the Czech capital.

The colorful event was held, as on previous occasions, with the assistance of the Czech Velocipedists' Club, 1880.

As well as the traditional One Mile Race and a choral exercise for new club members, participants also undertook the "Letna snail," which involved climbing onto the tall bike as slowly as possible without falling off.

There were also traditional culinary offerings for those taking part, as well, with snacks including chocolate, beetroot, jelly, pastries and cakes.