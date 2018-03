Migrant Donaldo Enrique Romero speaks with EFE at a resting place accompanied by his family, and where some 1,200 migrants had assembled to take part in a caravan that is crossing Mexico headed for the United States, in Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Isabel Reviejo

Some 1,200 Central America migrants assemble at a resting place to take part in a caravan that is crossing Mexico headed for the United States, in Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Isabel Reviejo EFE/Isabel Reviejo

On foot or trying to hitch a ride, more than 1,000 Central American migrants are crossing Mexico headed for the United States in a caravan that this year has multiplied its number due to the difficult situation in Honduras.

Days of the so-called Migrants' Way of the Cross, a name given the migration because it coincides with Holy Week, begin early - the migrants set out at 5:00 am to take advantage of the cool hours and avoid the blazing sun.