Mothers breastfeed their babies in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 11 November 2019, to promote the right to breastfeed and raise awareness of its benefits in an event organized by the International Network in Defense of the Right to Breastfeed. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda

About 1,000 women on Monday breastfed their children simultaneously during an event held in Rio de Janeiro to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.

The "1,000 Mothers Breastfeeding" event brought women and children of all ages to the doors of Rio's Museum of Modern Art, which was also the site of dancing, games and talks.