The driver of a garbage truck was killed here Friday when his vehicle was struck by a crane belonging to the Argentine air force.

The 30-ton mobile crane was transporting a freight container to the Defense Ministry depot in the Port of Buenos Aires at the time of the accident. The crane's operator was admitted to a hospital with minor injuries, the air force told EFE.