UN women representative in Ecuador Ana Elena Badilla participates in a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, on May 17, 2022, regarding a program whereby 10 Ecuadorian girls will fulfill their dream of visiting the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas. EFE/ Jose Jacome , participa en una rueda de prensa este 17 de mayo de 2022, en Quito (Ecuador). EFE/ José Jácome

Samay Raiz Benitez, 15, speaks at a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, on May 17, 2022, regarding the program she's participating in whereby 10 Ecuadorian girls will fulfill their dream of visiting the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas. EFE/ Jose Jacome

Ten girls between the ages of 9 and 15 and coming from vulnerable situations in different parts of Ecuador will fulfill their dream of visiting the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas, thanks to an initiative sponsored by several foundations.

Called "She's an Astronaut," the program was started by the She Is Foundation in Colombia with the support of Ecuador's Women Without Limits Foundation, the Global Women Foundation (RAW) which is headed by former Ecuadorian President Rosalia Arteaga, and UN Women.