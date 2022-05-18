Ten girls between the ages of 9 and 15 and coming from vulnerable situations in different parts of Ecuador will fulfill their dream of visiting the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas, thanks to an initiative sponsored by several foundations.
Called "She's an Astronaut," the program was started by the She Is Foundation in Colombia with the support of Ecuador's Women Without Limits Foundation, the Global Women Foundation (RAW) which is headed by former Ecuadorian President Rosalia Arteaga, and UN Women.