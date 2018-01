Family members and friends wait outside Itapaje Prison in the northern Brazilian state of Ceara on Jan. 29, 2018, after at least 10 inmates were killed during a clash between rival gangs. EFE-EPA/Wellington Macedo

Several inmates are seen on board a bus in Itapaje, Brazil, 29 January 2018. At least 10 inmates were killed when prisoners of rival gangs clashed at the prison in Itapaje about 125 kilometers from Fortaleza, the capital of the state. EPA/Wellington Macedo BEST QUALITY AVIALABLE

General view of a prison in the state of Ceara, in northeastern Brazil, in Itapaje, Brazil, 29 January 2018. At least 10 inmates were killed when prisoners of rival gangs clashed at the prison in Itapaje about 125 kilometers from Fortaleza, the capital of the state. EPA-EFE/Wellington Macedo

Guards round up inmates at Itapaje Prison in the northern Brazilian state of Ceara on Jan. 29, 2018, after at least 10 inmates were killed during a clash between rival gangs. EFE-EPA/Wellington Macedo

At least 10 inmates were killed Monday during a clash between gangs in a prison in the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceara, an area where another 14 people were killed in a discotheque shooting last weekend.

The incident occurred in Itapaje Prison, at some 125 kilometers (78 miles) from Fortaleza, the state capital, when convicts belonging to rival gangs got into a violent fight, official sources said.