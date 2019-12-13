Some of the thousands of Mexico's religious faithful who made their way to the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City on Dec. 12, 2019, to worship the Virgin of Guadalupe. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

A flood of pilgrims with tired faces on Thursday jammed all the nooks and crannies of the Basilica de Guadalupe in northern Mexico City, where more than 10 million religious faithful have arrived to thank the Virgin of Guadalupe for her blessings and to pray for her intercession.

"The Virgin of Guadalupe is very miraculous. We're Catholics and we come here each year. We've been coming for 10 years, with today it's 11, to see her and give thanks, since she's given us so much. To thank her once a year is very little for all that she's given us," Clara, one of the pilgrims who came with her husband and three children from the western state of Michoacan, told EFE.