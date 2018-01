Men wearing only loincloths warm themselves up as they recite prayers after bathing in ice-cold water during a ceremony at Teppozu Inari Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Men wearing only loincloths warm themselves up as they recite prayers before bathing in ice-cold water during a ceremony at Teppozu Inari Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Men wearing only loincloths get ready for a run to warm themselves up before bathing in ice-cold water during a ceremony at Teppozu Inari Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

100 People dunk in icy water to purify themselves for New Year in Japan

Dozens of people in the Japanese capital Sunday prepared for the new year by saying goodbye to the old, and hello to the cold to purify their souls, which in their case was a bath in icy water.

At the Teppozuinari Shinto Shrine in Tokyo's central Chuo Ward, about 100 men and around 10 women joined an ice bath ceremony, one of several such rituals held annually in Japan, an epa journalist reports.