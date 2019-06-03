A visitor observes documents displayed in the "Shall Not Be Denied" exhibition at the US Library of Congress on May 30, 2019, which honors the suffragettes who 100 years ago changed the future of the United States by achieving what many considered impossible: the woman's right to vote. EFE-EPA/Rafael Salido

Former Senator Barbara Mikulski, the longest-serving legislator in the history of the US Congress, presents the "Shall Not Be Denied" exhibition at the US Library of Congress on May 30, 2019, which honors the suffragettes who years ago changed the future of the United States by achieving what many considered impossible: the woman's right to vote. EFE-EPA/Rafael Salido

Janice Ruth, curator of the "Shall Not Be Denied" exhibition at the US Library of Congress, observes on May 30, 2019, the bust of Susan B. Anthony, one of the suffragettes who years ago changed the future of the United States by achieving what many considered impossible: the woman's right to vote. EFE-EPA/Rafael Salido

The current exhibition at the Library of Congress pays tribute to the suffragettes, a group of activists who 100 years ago changed the future of the country with what is considered the biggest reform movement in American history, and which achieved what many considered impossible: the woman's right to vote.

"The exhibition will tell the story of the largest reform movement in American history, with documents and archives from women who changed political history a hundred years ago," the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, said in the presentation of "Shall Not Be Denied," which opens this Tuesday.