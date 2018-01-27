The 109 Central American migrants who were found jammed inside a semi-trailer truck in Tamaulipas state showing signs of dehydration and suffocation are seen after their rescue in this photo provided by Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/INM

Mexican authorities have discovered 109 Central American migrants jammed inside a semi-trailer truck in Tamaulipas state showing signs of dehydration and suffocation, the National Migration Institute (INM) reported Friday.

"The INM, in coordination with units of the Mexican army, rescued 109 migrants traveling in an overcrowded truck and trailer without food or water, at the military post of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) and the INM in Oyama, Tamaulipas," the institute said in a statement.