Italian firefighters provided this photo of the scene of a deadly collision between a truck and van carrying immigrant farm worker on Monday, Aug. 6, near the southern city of Foggia. EFE-EPA

Twelve immigrant farm laborers were killed Monday when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck near the southern Italian city of Foggia, police told EFE.

The victims were people hired to harvest tomatoes in the Apulia region, members of the Italian Red Cross who responded to the accident said.