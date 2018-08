A view on the 123-year-old wreck of the freighter 'De Hoop', uncovered due to the low water level, on the bank of the river Rhine near Emmerich, Germany, Aug. 10 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The 123-year-old wreck of a wooden freighter ship that sank due to a dynamite explosion has become visible on the banks of the Rhine in western Germany due to low water levels, an epa-efe photojournalist reported on Friday.

The waterworn remains of the Dutch vessel "De Hoop" could be seen at the town of Emmerich am Rhein, located some 550 kilometers (342 miles) to the west of Berlin, right next to the border with the Netherlands.