At least 13 people died and another 39 were injured on Jan. 13, 2018, in the five-vehicle traffic accident seen here on an expressway alongside the municipality of Grao Mogol in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. EFE-EPA/SAMU

At least 13 people died and another 39 were injured in a five-vehicle traffic accident on an expressway alongside the municipality of Grao Mogol in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, officials said.

The accident involved a car, a minibus, two vans and a truck with a load of paper that caught fire in the collision, officials at the region's Fire Department said.