Asian elephants are migrating north in the southern Chinese province of Yunnan and have crossed several towns on the way, so authorities have put in place a device to minimize the damage of contact between the pachyderms and humans.
15 migrating elephants pass through various villages in China
Visitors to the Beijing Zoo look at an Asiatic elephant in Beijing, China 12 June 2007. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/FILE
