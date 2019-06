A visitor takes a photo of a painting at the "Picasso in Uruguay" exhibit on Friday, June 28, 2019, and which closes this Saturday after 90 days at the National Museum of Visual Arts (MNAV) in Montevideo, during which it has received an estimated total of 185,000 visitors. EFE-EPA/Sarah Yañez-Richards

The "Picasso in Uruguay" exhibit closes this Saturday after 90 days at the National Museum of Visual Arts (MNAV) in Montevideo, during which it received an estimated total of 185,000 visitors, a number the art museum's Director Enrique Aguerre described as absolute madness.

The expert said the number is immense considering that the South American country has a population of just 3.4 million.