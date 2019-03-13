A handout photo from Oviedo University of professor Emilio Martínez Mata who has rediscovered a manuscript by James Wadham Whitchurch, titled "Don Quixote, A Comedy" (1774-1776) considered a previously unkown adaptation of Miguel Cervantes' novel. EFE/Universidad de Oviedo

A professor specializing in the Golden Age of Spanish Literature has found a manuscript at a library at Harvard University in the United States that was believed to be an unknown 18th century theatrical adaptation of Miguel de Cervantes' "Don Quixote," the Spanish researcher told EFE on Wednesday.

The as yet unprinted manuscript titled "Don Quixote, A Comedy" (1774-76), has been attributed to James Wadham Whitchurch and was discovered by Emilio Marínez Mata at Houghton Library, which has since published an article about the find in its latest bulletin.