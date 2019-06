"Untitled" (1984) by Keith Haring featured at the "American Icons" exhibition at the Opera Gallery in London, United Kingdom, June 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/OPERA GALLERY HANDOUT

"Eagle" (1983) by Andy Warhol featured at the "American Icons" exhibition at the Opera Gallery in London, United Kingdom, June 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/OPERA GALLERY HANDOUT

Pop art transformed visual language to such an extent that contemporary works could not be understood without it and a London Gallery is marking its 25th anniversary with a show dedicated to this movement.

"American Icons," an exhibition focusing on the main exponents of New York's 1980's street culture has seen the clinical walls of the Opera gallery brought to life with its trademark intense color palettes.