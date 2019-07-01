Pope Francis attends the conference 'Theology after Veritas Gaudium in the context of the Mediterranean' at the Theological Faculty of Southern Italy, in Naples, Italy, 21 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CESARE ABBATE

María Rita de Souza Brito Lopes Pontes, known as “Irma Dulce” and considered to be Brazil’s answer to Mother Teresa and the first woman born in Brazil to be declared a saint, will be canonized in the Vatican in October, religious sources said on Monday.

The date of the canonization was announced by the primate bishop of Brazil and archbishop of Salvador, Murilo Krieger, during a press conference at the headquarters of the Irma Dulce social support society from where the network of hospitals for the poor that she created is administered.