Photo from April 30, 2019 of the new head of the National University of Asuncion Zully Vera during an interview with Efe at the headquarters of the National faculty in San Lorenzo (Paraguay). EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Zully Vera, who takes office Thursday as the first female president in the 130-year history of the National University of Asuncion (UNA), says she plans to use her position to push for the appointment of more women to senior posts in Paraguayan institutions.

"I have a mission, and I hope we will be able to get more women into top job positions," the veteran professor and scientist said in an interview with EFE.