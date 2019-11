A view from the Camlica mosque on sunrise in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

The first Chinese train which will go to Europe using the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad has entered Turkey’s eastern province Kars, Turkish daily Haberturk reported on Monday.

The freight train, called the China Railway Express, will be the first service of the Belt and Road project which will allow trains departing from Beijing to have uninterrupted access to London.