US President Joe Biden (2-L), with Vice President Kamala Harris (3-R) and acting director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Alondra Nelson (L), looks on during a briefing from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Director Bill Nelson (2-R), about the first images from the Webb Space Telescope in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 11 July 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Joe Biden looks on during a briefing from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officials about the first images from the Webb Space Telescope in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 11 July 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A handout photo made available by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach shows Webb's First Deep Field taken by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), a composite made from images at different wavelengths, totaling 12.5 hours, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. EPA-EFE/Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach HO EPA-EFE/Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach HO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The first image captured by Nasa's James Webb space telescope was unveiled by United States President Joe Biden during an event at the White House on Monday.

"Webb's First Deep Field is not only the first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope, it's the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe, so far," Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said.