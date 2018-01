Finnish Ahtari Zoo's new giant pandas Jin Baobao and Hua Bao arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN

Two giant pandas set to become a Finnish zoo’s newest residents touched down in snow-dusted Helsinki Thursday, as seen in images released by epa.

Three-year-old female panda Jin Baobao _ who will be known by the Finnish name Lumi _ and four-year-old male Hua Bao _ who will be known as Pyry _ arrived at Helsinki Airport after a long journey from a giant panda base in China’s southwestern Sichuan province.