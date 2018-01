View of a house showing damage after a street brawl took place in Coin, Malaga, southern Spain, Jan. 5, 2018. EFE/Carlos Diaz

Spanish Civil Guard police agents stand on guard at the area where a mass street brawl took place, in Coin, Malaga, southern Spain, Jan. 5, 2018. EFE/Carlos Diaz

Spanish Civil Guard police agents stand on guard at the area where a mass street brawl took place, in Coin, Malaga, southern Spain, Jan. 5, 2018. EFE/Carlos Diaz

Two people died and another three had to receive hospital treatment for stab wounds after a dispute between families degenerated into a massive street fight that required the intervention of riot police in a small town in southern Spain, officials said Friday.

The brawl broke out late Thursday in the whitewashed hillside town of Coín in the Mediterranean province of Málaga, local mayor Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano told EFE.