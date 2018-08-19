Nearly two million Muslims on Sunday began the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, considered the most important rite in Islam and a journey that must be performed by all Muslims at least once in their life, if their circumstances allow.

The Saudi General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) announced via Twitter that, as of 11 am local time, 1,966,461 foreign and national pilgrims arrived in Mecca to begin the spiritual journey, with the final tally to come later Sunday.