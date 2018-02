Several people help rescue one of the victims of Thrusday's accident in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejón

Two women narrowly escaped death Thursday after their car plunged into an enormous sinkhole in Santa Cruz, Bolivia's largest city.

The incident happened early in the morning on a major thoroughfare as the asphalt suddenly gave way beneath the passing vehicle.