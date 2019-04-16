The paintings view of the Sea at Scheveningen (1882) and Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen (1885) by Vincent van Gogh (1853 - 1890) back on display in the permanent collection of the Van Gogh Museum's in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Apr.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROEN JUMELET

The painting Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen (1885) by Vincent van Gogh (1853 - 1890) back on display in the permanent collection of the Van Gogh Museum's in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROEN JUMELET

The painting view of the Sea at Scheveningen (1882) by Vincent van Gogh (1853 - 1890) back on display in the permanent collection of the Van Gogh Museum's in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROEN JUMELET

A pair of Vincent Van Gogh paintings that were stolen 14 years ago and found during an Italian mafia investigation in 2016 were set to go back on display after undergoing restoration work, the Van Gogh Museum said on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Dec. 7, 2002, two men climbed onto the museum's roof with a ladder, smashed a window and took off with "View of the Sea at Scheveningen" (1882) and "Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen" (1884) in a heist that unfolded in less than four minutes.