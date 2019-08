Christie's employees pose with prints of the red and gold version of 'A Girl with Balloon' artwork by anonymous British street artist Banksy on the Southbank in Central London, Britain, 30 August 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

A Christie's employee poses with a print of the gold version of 'A Girl with Balloon' artwork by anonymous British street artist Banksy on the Southbank in Central London, Britain, 30 August 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

A Christie's employee poses with a print of the gold version of 'A Girl with Balloon' artwork by anonymous British street artist Banksy on the Southbank in Central London, Britain, 30 August 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Two versions of Banksy's "Girl with Balloon" go on show ahead of auction

Two versions of Banksy's "Girl with Balloon" went on display in London on Friday ahead of being auctioned online by Christie's next month.

Both pieces are being exhibited on the Southbank by the River Thames, near the area where the popular image appeared for the first time.