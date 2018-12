The sidewalk in Via Madonna dei Monti 82, where 20 'stumbling blocks' laid by German artist Gunter Demnig in memory of the Jewish citizens deported to the concentration camps, were stolen in Rome, Italy, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIA LAMBERTUCCI

Some 20 golden plaques inlaid into Rome's sidewalks in memory of the Jewish citizens of the Italian capital deported to Nazi death camps during World War II (1939-1945) have been stolen overnight, prompting an outcry on Monday.

The so-called stumbling stones, which are inscribed with the names of Italian victims of the Holocaust outside their former residences, were forcibly removed from cobbled sidewalks in the historic Monti neighborhood in the heart of Rome.