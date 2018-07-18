A 21-year-old British man died early Wednesday after suffering severe facial and head injuries in a violent fight in the western seaside town of Sant Antoni on the Mediterranean resort island of Ibiza, the region's emergency service and police said.
A violent altercation allegedly took place between two United Kingdom nationals in an apartment located next to Plaza S'Era d'en Manyà, a square in Sant Antoni, and one of them died after apparently receiving a heavy punch in the face, emergency services said.