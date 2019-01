View of the aftermath of a head-on crash of two buses on the highway between the Bolivian regions of Oruro and Potosi on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in which at least 22 people died and another 37 were injured. EFE-EPA/Oruro Provincial Police

At least 22 people died and another 37 were injured Saturday in a head-on crash of two buses on the highway between the Bolivian regions of Oruro and Potosi, a police source said.

The accident occurred before dawn Saturday near the Oruro town of Challapata, the provincial director of the Oruro Transit Unit, Col. Jose Lazo, told the media.