The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) provided this photo of the perforated roof of a tour boat that was struck by a lava bomb while plying the waters near Kilauea Volcano on Monday, July 16. EFE-EPA/HAWAII DLNR/HANDOUT

Twenty-three people were injured Monday when a lava bomb pierced the roof of a tour boat in Hawaii, authorities said.

Kilauea Volcano, located on Hawaii, the largest island in the archipelago, began erupting in early May and continues to spew lava and ash.