Police arrive on the scene where a collision on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2018, between a bus and an SUV on an Ecuadorian mountain highway some 30km (19mi) east of Quito left 24 people dead and 22 others injured. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Emergency crews work at the scene where a collision on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2018, between a bus and an SUV on an Ecuadorian mountain highway some 30km (19mi) east of Quito left 24 people dead and 22 others injured. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Emergency crews work at the scene where a collision on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2018, between a bus and an SUV on an Ecuadorian mountain highway some 30km (19mi) east of Quito left 24 people dead and 22 others injured. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

A collision Tuesday between a bus and an SUV on an Ecuadorian mountain highway some 30km (19mi) east of Quito left 24 people dead and 22 others injured.

The accident occurred at 2:55 am along a stretch of the Pifo-Papallacta highway known as the "curve of death."