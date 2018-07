Two British policemen (R and 2-R) and two Spanish Civil Guard officers patrol in the touristic area of Magaluf, in Majorca, Balearic Islands, eastern Spain, Aug. 13, 2015. EPA//FILE/ALBERTO ATIENZA

A tourist who fell from the third floor of a hotel in the Mediterranean resort island of Mallorca was in a critical condition in a hospital, the region's emergency services said Monday.

The 25-year-old, whose nationality was not revealed, suffered multiple trauma injuries after plunging to the ground at 5 am in the southwestern seaside town of Magaluf, rescue service 061 said.