Photo taken May 16, 2019, of the house where Jackie Kennedy (1929-1994) lived for a year after her husband's assassination; she was an unforgettable personality in the history of the United States in the 20th century and is now particularly remembered in the nation's capital on the 25th anniversary of her death. EFE-EPA/Javier Romualdo Perez

Photo taken May 16, 2019, of the "In Memoriam" plaque outside Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, dedicated to the late President John F. Kennedy, who attended Mass here with his wife Jackie; she was an unforgettable personality in the history of the United States in the 20th century and is now particularly remembered in the nation's capital on the 25th anniversary of her death. EFE-EPA/Javier Romualdo Perez

Photo taken May 15, 2019, of Martin's Tavern, where President John F. Kennedy proposed to Jackie (1929-1994) at a dinner on June 24, 1953 ; she was an unforgettable personality in the history of the United States in the 20th century and is now particularly remembered in the nation's capital on the 25th anniversary of her death. EFE-EPA/Javier Romualdo Perez

The few Washington natives who have lived through the comings and goings of this turbulent metropolis, the real Washingtonians, remember how the Kennedys imparted a sense of glamour and the good life to the capital.