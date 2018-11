An Indian villager decorates a cow on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, at Bhopal, India, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Decorated cows are seen on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, at Bhopal, India, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian villagers worship a decorated cow as a ritual on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, at Bhopal, India, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian villagers worship a decorated cow as a ritual on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, at Bhopal, India, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Residents of the northern Indian city of Bhopal on Thursday celebrated the second day of the Hindu festival of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, by painting cows and buffalo in vibrant colours and adorning them with headdresses and flowers.

The cattle looked wholly unflustered by the close attention they were being paid, calmly grazing while local residents blessed them and painted their horns and hide, an epa-efe journalist reports.