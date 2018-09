Firemen stand behind three crosses during a memorial and wreath laying ceremony for three fire fighters who died fighting a fire in the building above the memorial, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 September 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

An unnamed relative is helped to walk past kneeling firemen during a memorial and wreath laying ceremony for the three fire fighters who died fighting a fire in the building above the memorial, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 September 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Members of the honor guard carry wreaths during a memorial and wreath laying ceremony for three fire fighters who died fighting a fire in the building above the memorial, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 September 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A memorial service was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday for three firefighters who last week died during their efforts to tackle a blaze.

Simphiwe Maropane, Khathutshela Muedi and Mduduzi Ndlovu lost their lives as they worked to extinguish the flames of a fire that broke out on Sept. 5 on the 23rd floor of the Bank of Lisbon building that houses the Gauteng provincial health department.