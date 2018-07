A woman looks at sunbathers at the beach of Benidorm in Alicante, eastern Spain, May 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/MANUEL LORENZO

Three people have been injured in an apparent shooting in the popular tourist resort of Benidorm in eastern Spain, police sources told EFE on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening shortly before 11 pm on one of the streets leading down to the Playa de Levante beach in a tourist area populated by hotels and restaurants that is popular with British holidaymakers in particular.