Photo taken May 25, 2022, on the coast of the Sea of Cortez, near La Paz, Mexico, showing dolphins whose dead bodies washed up on the beach. EFE/ Marco Maning

At least 30 common short-beaked dolphins were found dead in the Gulf of California, or the Sea of Cortez, off the coast of Mexico's northwestern Baja California Sur state, authorities reported Thursday.

After the report, environmental authorities and other civil organizations dispatched representatives to the site, north of the state capital of La Paz, where the members of the Delphinus capensis species - the most common dolphin in the world - were found dead on both Wednesday and Thursday.