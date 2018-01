A new group of Syrian refugees arrive at Fiumicino airport from Syria, Rome, Italy, Jan 30, 2018. A group of Syrian refugees arrived in Rome thanks to 'humanitarian corridors' promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio, Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy and the Valdese Church.The 'humanitarian corridor' project provides a safe and legal way for refugees to migrate to Italy from war-stricken countries like Syria. EFE-EPA/TELENEWS

A little girl sits as new group of Syrian refugees arrive at Fiumicino airport from Syria, Rome, Italy, 30 January 2018. A group of Syrian refugees arrived in Rome thanks to 'humanitarian corridors' promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio, Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy and the Valdese Church. The 'humanitarian corridor' project provides a safe and legal way for refugees to migrate to Italy from war-stricken countries like Syria. EPA/TELENEWS

A group of 30 Syrian people arrived in Rome on Tuesday as part of a project aiming to safely transfer refugees to Europe, as seen in photos released via epa.

The group that arrived was mainly composed of families who had lived in Lebanese refugee camps, and it was the first batch of a group of 1,000 people to be relocated within Europe until 2019.