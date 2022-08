A view on 5 August 2022 of one of the lifeguard towers architect William Lane designed for Miami Beach. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

A view on 5 August 2022 of one of the lifeguard towers architect William Lane designed for Miami Beach. EFE/Ana Mengotti

Architect William Lane drew on South Florida's architectural heritage when Miami Beach hired his firm to design new lifeguard towers to replace the ones destroyed when Hurricane Andrew slammed the area in August 1992.

The 36 towers distributed along the beachfront, which extends 11.5 km (7 mi) from its northern tip to South Point Park, are "a great example of using public space," Lane told Efe.