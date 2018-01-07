More than 300 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa tried to enter the Spanish territory of Melilla on the Moroccan border on Jan. 6, 2018, of whom 209 were successful, some of whom are seen here, in a violent crossing that left five people injured. EFE-EPA/F.G. Guerrero

The government delegation at that Spanish city in North Africa said the crossing occurred on the city's north side, in Pinos de Rostrogordo, which was repelled in a coordinated way by Moroccan security forces and units of the Civil Guard.