Photo provided on May 14, 2018 showing two adult specimens of American flamingo (phoenicopterus ruber) also known as the Caribbean flamingo next to a chick of the American flamingo species at the cruise ship terminal of Port of Cartagena, in Cartagena, Colombia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Photo provided on May 14, 2018 showing a chick of the American flamingo species (Phoenicopterus ruber) at the cruise ship terminal of Port of Cartagena, in Cartagena, Colombia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Cartagena, Colombia, May 14 (efe-epa). After two years of careful preparation of a suitable habitat, the Port Oasis environmental organization, a unit of the Port of Cartagena Group, witnessed the reproduction in captivity of the third American flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber) in Colombia.

The chick of the American flamingo species, also known as the Caribbean flamingo, broke out of its shell last Monday, May 7, after 31 days of natural incubation that was watched and attended at all times by the team of avian experts that the port has at the service of the Port Oasis, authorities at the terminal said.