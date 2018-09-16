Boys play in floodwaters in North Carolina after Tropical Storm Florence tore through the area on Sept. 15, 2018, leaving a death toll that at the moment stands at nine. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Two people in a canoe paddle through a street in North Carolina flooded by Tropical Storm Florence, which tore through the area on Sept. 15, 2018, leaving a death toll that at the moment stands at nine. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Bystanders help a stranded motorist on a North Carolina street flooded by Tropical Storm Florence, which tore through the area on Sept. 15, 2018, leaving a death toll that at the moment stands at nine. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Three people have died in the state of North Carolina along with another in South Carolina due to Tropical Storm Florence moving through the region, which raises the number of known fatalities to nine, authorities reported Saturday.

The police department of Fayetteville, North Carolina, said on Twitter that a mandatory evacuation prder is in place for citizens of Cumberland County, the city of Fayetteville, and the town of Wade. "All residents within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear and Little River should leave IMMEDIATELY," the tweet read.